CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 Today In Remote-Proctored Mode

ICSI will conduct the May session of CSEET today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the May session of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today, May 8, as an online, remote-proctored test, keeping in view the various restrictions across the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure health and safety of students. In remote-proctored tests, candidates write their papers from homes and are invigilated online.

Candidates need to present the admit card during the exam. They can login to the official website, icsi.edu, and download it.

Candidates need to download and install the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their computers which they will use for CSEET. The computer must have a webcam and microphone.

Calculators, pens, sheets of paper, earphones, and headphones are not allowed during the exam. Use of mobile for hotspot is permitted but students cannot touch the mobile phone anytime during the exam.

Batch timings, user ID and password for the exam will be sent to candidates via e-mail or SMS. They must login to the exam portal 15 minutes before the test starts.

CSEET May 2021 will be conducted for a total of 200 marks, for two hours. Questions will and the duration of the test will be two hours.

Questions will be asked from Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs.

The next session of CSEET 2021 will be held in July. ICSI has announced online preparation classes for it.