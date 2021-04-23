ICSI CS June exams will be held as scheduled

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the June exam as per the schedule announced earlier. However, the institute has also announced that in case of adverse or exceptional situations, necessary decisions in the best interest of the students will be taken regarding the conduct of ICSI CS exams.

The institute, in a statement issued in this regard said, it is keeping a close vigil over the difficult situation being faced due to the second of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

“Institute strides to fulfil its responsibility towards students, members and other stakeholders and to take all necessary steps despite all odds. It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Company Secretaries Examinations, June-2021 will be held as per the schedule announced. However, in case of an adverse/ exceptional situation, a necessary decision in the best interest of the students will be taken”, the ICSI statement read.

ICSE will conduct the examination maintaining all the advisories and directives issued by the government authorities on COVID-19. The institution has asked the students to appear for the ICSI CS exams to keep patience and continue with the exam preparation.