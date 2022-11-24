CPGET 2022: Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Tomorrow; Reporting From November 26

Image credit: Shutterstock CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment

Osmania University will release the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 phase 2 provisional seat allotment tomorrow, November 25. Candidates can check and download the CPGET provisional seat allotment list 2022 through the website– cpget.ouadmissions.com.

To check the CPGET second seat allotment 2022 candidates at first need to the official website and then on the home page, click on the ‘Second Phase Provisional Seat Allotment 2022’ link. Candidates then need to sign in using their necessary login credentials. The CPGET provisional seat allotment list will get displayed on the screens. Through the CPGET 2022, one can select from seven different PG programmes at participating institutes.

After the announcement of the seat allotment candidates will have to pay the admission fee in online mode. A joining report will be generated after the submission of the admission fee which is required to bring for the reporting process.

Candidates whose names are on the seat allotment list can report to their respective allotted colleges from November 26 to November 30, 2022.

For the reporting procedure, candidates must produce the original certificates and papers, the fee-paid challan, and joining reports to the allotted colleges. The college will then check the candidates' original documents and approve their seats.