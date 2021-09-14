CPGET 2021 Admit card Released; Direct Link

CPGET 2021 admit card released

Osmania University has issued admit cards for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET 2021) today, September 14. Students who have applied for state level examination, CPGET 2021, can download their admit cards from the official website - tscpget.com or through the direct link provided here. Students will be required to fill in their registration number and date of birth to access their admit cards.

CPGET 2021 Admit card: Direct Link

CPGET 2021 Admit card: How To Download

Go to the official website - tscpget.com.

Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link flashing on the homepage

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Key in your registration number, date of birth and select the respective paper

Select the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ Link

CPGET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Save and take a print out of the admit card for the future reference

After downloading the admit cards, paste a latest passport size picture (preferably same as on CPGET application form) on the space provided on the hall ticket.

Students appearing for the examinations will be required to show their admit cards along with a valid ID proof.

The entrance examination will be of 90 minutes duration and will have 100 multiple choice based questions for all the papers. The question will be asked in any three or four varieties such as analogies, classification, matching, comprehension of a research study among others. Questions will be entirely based on the set syllabus of respective subjects.