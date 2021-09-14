CPGET 2021 Admit card Released; Direct Link

Osmania University has issued admit cards for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET 2021) today, September 14. Students who have applied for state level examination, CPGET 2021, can download their admit cards from the official website - tscpget.com.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 2:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Lucknow University PGET 2021 Schedule Released; Check Here
CPGET 2020: Osmania University Declares Result; Rank Card Available At Official Website
CPGET 2020 Answer Key, Question Paper Released At Tscpget.com
CPGET 2020 Date: Osmania University To Hold Postgraduate Entrance Exam From December 1
Osmania University Postpones CPGET 2020; Registration To Reopen Again
Odisha CPET 2020 Admit Cards Released At Pg.samsodisha.gov.in; Exams From October 12
CPGET 2021 Admit card Released; Direct Link
CPGET 2021 admit card released
New Delhi:

Osmania University has issued admit cards for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET 2021) today, September 14. Students who have applied for state level examination, CPGET 2021, can download their admit cards from the official website - tscpget.com or through the direct link provided here. Students will be required to fill in their registration number and date of birth to access their admit cards.

CPGET 2021 Admit card: Direct Link

CPGET 2021 Admit card: How To Download

  • Go to the official website - tscpget.com.

  • Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link flashing on the homepage

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

  • Key in your registration number, date of birth and select the respective paper

  • Select the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ Link

  • CPGET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Save and take a print out of the admit card for the future reference

After downloading the admit cards, paste a latest passport size picture (preferably same as on CPGET application form) on the space provided on the hall ticket.

Students appearing for the examinations will be required to show their admit cards along with a valid ID proof.

The entrance examination will be of 90 minutes duration and will have 100 multiple choice based questions for all the papers. The question will be asked in any three or four varieties such as analogies, classification, matching, comprehension of a research study among others. Questions will be entirely based on the set syllabus of respective subjects.

Click here for more Education News
TS CPGET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU June TEE Exam 2021: Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link
IGNOU June TEE Exam 2021: Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link
PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh
PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh
Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes From Tomorrow; Details Here
Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes From Tomorrow; Details Here
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2021, Rank List Released
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2021, Rank List Released
PM Modi Greets People On Hindi Diwas
PM Modi Greets People On Hindi Diwas
.......................... Advertisement ..........................