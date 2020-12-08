CPGET 2020: Osmania University Postpones December 8 Entrance Test
Osmania University has postponed the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) due to Bharat Bandh. The new date for the examination is December 14.
The Osmania University has postponed its Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2020 scheduled for today, December 8, due to Bharat Bandh. The new date for the deferred entrance examination is December 14, as mentioned on the official website cpget.com
The University released a press notice, stating,“ In view of the Bharat Bandh the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests(CPGET) 2020 which were scheduled on date December 12, 2020 are postponed. The exact website shortly”.
The University also advised students to visit the official website, for any updates on the examination.
Osmania University @OsmaniaOfficial— Osmania University (OU) 🏛 🇮🇳 (@OsmaniaOfficial) December 7, 2020
In view of the Bharat Bandh the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests
(CPGET)-2020 which were scheduled on dt:08-12-2020 are postponed. The exact website shortly. @arvindkumar_ias @IPRTelangana#OU #Telangana #BharatBandhOn8December2020 pic.twitter.com/NBDfls00IU
CPGET schedule was changed multiple times before due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a revised schedule for the examinations that started from December 1 was posted on its website.
The CPGET is held for admission to different postgraduate (PG) programmes, including MA, MSc, MCom, PG Diploma courses and 5-year integrated programmes -- MA, MSc and MBA.
Candidates who qualify in CPGET 2020 will be eligible for admission at Osmania University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, Palamuru University, Kakatiya University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.