CPGET 2020: Osmania University Declares Result; Rank Card Available At Official Website

Osmania University has declared the results for Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) 2020 today at its official website tscpget.com. Candidates can use their login details including their roll number and password to procure their rank card. CPGET 2020 qualifying candidates will be qualified to get admission into various postgraduate courses offered by affiliated universities across Telangana. Osmania University had conducted the post graduate entrance test this year in an online mode.

Direct link to CPGET 2020 rank card

Steps to download CPGET 2020 rank card

Visit the official website of Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests tscpget.com.

Click on the ‘Rank Card’ tab blinking at the top of TSCPGET website.

Enter details including CPGET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Click ‘View Rank card’

CPGE 2020 rank card will be displayed. Candidates can download their respective rank cards in PDF format for further use.

CPGET 2020 entrance tests were conducted from December 2 to 14, 2020. Some of the exams had to be postponed to December 14 due to Bharat Bandh. They were earlier scheduled for December 8.

CPGET 2020 answer key and response sheets were released soon after the entrance examination.

CPGET 2020 objection window was also opened soon after releasing the answer key.