CPGET 2020: Osmania University Application Form Released; Check Details

The admission process of CPGET 2020 (earlier known as OUCET) by Osmania University has been commenced from September 18 at tscpget.com. The last date to apply for CPGET 2020 is October 19. Candidates registering and filling the CPGET application form 2020 past the deadline will be asked to pay an extra fee. Candidates who wish to apply for CPGET 2020 will be required to fill a CPGET 2020 application form available on its official portal. It is advisable to the candidates to read the eligibility criteria laid down by Osmania University before beginning the CPGET 2020 registration.

CPGET 2020 is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 9. The CPGET admit card will be released on its official website.

Osmania University holds the Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET). Earlier, the examination was known as Osmania University Common Entrance Test or OUCET.

The CPGET exam is held as a screening test for admissions to various CPGET courses such as M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, P.G. Diploma Courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes like M.A., M.Sc., MBA.

The programmes are offered by Osmania University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, Mahatma Gandhi Palamuru Mahatma Gandhi Palamuru, Kakatiya University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad.

CPGET 2020 Registration: How To Register And Fill The Application Form

Step 1. Register yourself. Visit the official website- tscpget.com

Step 2. Filling the CPGET application form. Log in with User ID and Password. Fill the CPGET application form by providing all the details

Step 3. Upload images. Attach a scanned copy of their passport-sized photograph and signature.

Step 4. Pay the CPGET 2020 application fee. After submitting the form, click on ‘Proceed to Pay’. The fee can be paid via Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

For a single subject, the application fee for candidates belonging to general category is Rs. 800, while the belonging to SC/ST/PH categories will have to pay a sum of Rs. 600.