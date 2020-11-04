Image credit: Shutterstock TS CPGET 2020 Date: Osmania University To Hold Postgraduate Entrance Exam From December 1

Revised dates for CPGET 2020 has been announced. Osmania University will conduct the Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) From December 1. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held between October 31 and November 9 but was postponed by the authorities. “The CPGET entrances were postponed. The registration for application will be enabled soon,” a statement on the official website reads.

According to an official statement, CPGET 2020 application window will also be reopened. Candidates will be able to apply for the entrance test up to November 17 by paying a late fee of Rs 500. By paying a late fee of Rs 2,000, application forms can be submitted till November 21.

CPGET is held for admission to different postgraduate (PG) programmes, including MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) PG Diploma courses and 5 year Integrated programmes -- MA, MSc and MBA.

CPGET 2020 Application

Step 1: Visit the official website, tscpget.com and register

Step 2: Fill the CPGET application form

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the CPGET 2020 application fee and submit

Candidates who qualify in CPGET 2020 will be eligible for admission at Osmania University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, Mahatma Gandhi Palamuru Mahatma Gandhi Palamuru, Kakatiya University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.