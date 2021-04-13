Colleges, universities have reintroduced new COVID-19 restrictions to control the spread of the pandemic

As the COVID-19 cases have risen dramatically in the past few days, several states and Union Territories in the country including the national capital have reintroduced new COVID restrictions to control the spread of the pandemic, which includes the shutting down of educational institutes and shifting classes to the online mode only. Colleges and universities across the nation had reopened their gates for offline classes after being closed since March 2020 when a nationwide lockdown was announced.

Owing to the massive surge in cases, states like Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and others have shut down their educational institutions again. Many states have also announced the cancellation of the annual exams and decided to promote students to higher grades.

Here is how the universities that have shut their doors again because of the surge in the COVID caseload will function ahead of exam season:

Delhi University

The Delhi University (DU) issued a set of guidelines on Monday, April 12 in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. In the notice, the university said the classes for the undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue in the "online mode only" in all the colleges, while the research scholars may continue their academic work with the consent of their supervisors. DU has also suggested staggered work hours and 50 per cent attendance of staff at offices, while the remaining 50 per cent work from their homes.

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said the university will continue the current semester in online mode. The Vice Chancellor said the university will take a decision to allow offline classes in the next academic session after reviewing the pandemic situation.

Aligarh Muslim University

As the state has recorded a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has advised students to leave the campus hostels and return back to their homes. AMU has also cancelled the entrance examination scheduled from June 20 to July 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banaras Hindu University

Classes for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students will continue online and even-semester exams will also be held online, as open book exams (OBE). The university has also asked students to leave hostels and take exams “in safety of their homes".

University Of Allahabad

University of Allahabad has also decided to close the university and its affiliated colleges till April 21. The decision to shut the university and its affiliated colleges for offline classes have been taken in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The university has also postponed the online exams and will announce the new exam dates soon.

UGC Guidelines

The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) has also urged all the universities and colleges to adopt a focussed strategy to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The higher education institutions (HEIs) are expected to play a lead role in spreading COVID-19 awareness on ‘Safai Bhi, Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’ by adopting a five-fold strategy to deal with the ongoing coronavirus situation, UGC in a statement said on Monday, April 12. The five-fold strategy, as suggested by UGC, is testing, tracing, treatment, COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

Colleges In Delhi

On similar lines, the Delhi Government, as well, has decided to shut down colleges and coaching centres in view of the recent spike in active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, colleges in Gujarat on Sunday were directed to remain shut till April 30 amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. All government and private colleges have been told to impart education through online mode instead of calling students to the campus, officials said.