  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Stay Shut Till April 21

COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Stay Shut Till April 21

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21 due to the recent spike in covid cases, an official spokesman said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 9, 2021 4:32 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Schools In Haridwar To Remain Closed Till April 15
COVID-19: These States Have Promoted Students Without Exams
Tripura Schools Closed Only For Classes 1, 2; Colleges To Remain Open
Assam Olympiad Admit Card Released, Exam On April 11
Kendriya Vidyalaya: Admission For Class 2 And Above Begins
Maharashtra State Board Students Of Classes 9,11 To Be Promoted Without Exams
COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Stay Shut Till April 21
Himachal Pradesh schools, colleges to stay shut till April 2
Shimla:

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21 due to the recent spike in covid cases, an official spokesman said on Friday. The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday.

The Himachal Pradesh government had earlier decided to close educational institutions till April 15.

Click here for more Education News
Himachal Pradesh CM Private Colleges in Himachal Pradesh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BHU, DU, Other Universities Issue Fresh Guidelines To Stop COVID-19 Spread
BHU, DU, Other Universities Issue Fresh Guidelines To Stop COVID-19 Spread
‘Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021’: Number Of Signatures On Online Petition Crosses 1 Lakh
‘Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021’: Number Of Signatures On Online Petition Crosses 1 Lakh
Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow
Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow
IIT Delhi To Organise Online Programme On Career Prospects For Students
IIT Delhi To Organise Online Programme On Career Prospects For Students
Pune University Online Exams To Begin Tomorrow
Pune University Online Exams To Begin Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................