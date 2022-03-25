Covid Restrictions In China: Students Must Exercise Due Diligence In Making Higher Education Choices, Says UGC

Students Must Exercise Due Diligence In Making Higher Education Choices, Says UGC

The UGC on Friday advised students interested in pursuing courses in university's in China to be "aware" of the Covid-related travel restrictions imposed by that country, saying many Indians have not been able to return to continue their studies there due to the curbs. It also said that as there has been no relaxation in the restrictions, Chinese authorities have conveyed that courses will be conducted online.

However, according to the rules, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) do not recognise such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval, the UGC said in a public notice.

The notice was released after a few Chinese universities issued notices for admission to various degree programmes for the current and the upcoming academic years.

"In this context, any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of the People's Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020. A large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions," the UGC said.

It also noted that there has been no relaxation in the restrictions and Chinese authorities have already conveyed that courses will be conducted online.

"As per the extant rules, UGC and AICTE do not recognise such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies," the UGC notice said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)