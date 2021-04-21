COVID-19: Odisha Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.Students who wish to appear in the exam will be given a chance later.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 21, 2021 1:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Haryana: Summer Vacation In All Schools Begins Tomorrow
Karnataka Issues New COVID Guidelines, All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed
Students Stage Dharna Demanding Cancellation Of Odisha Class 10 Exam
Sikkim Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till April 30: Chief Minister
Punjab To Distribute Over 2 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students
Assam: 50% Attendance, Staggered Timing In Schools For Class 6, Above
COVID-19: Odisha Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled
Odisha has cancelled Class 10 board exam 2021
New Delhi:

Odisha government has announced the cancellation of the Class 10 board exams. The marks of the students will be decided on the basis of internal assessment, the government has said. Students who wish to appear in the exam will be given a chance later, it has added.

The decision comes a day after a large number of students staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence seeking cancellation of the BSE matric exams.

Odisha Class 12 examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), were slated to begin on May 19. Class 10 exams in the state were to start from May 3 and continue till May 15, 2021. A decision regarding Class 12 examinations will be taken in June first week.

All the students from Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 have been promoted to the next classes without examination, as per orders from Odisha government.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana: Summer Vacation In All Schools Begins Tomorrow
Haryana: Summer Vacation In All Schools Begins Tomorrow
States That Will Evaluate Class 10 Students Based On Internal Assessment
States That Will Evaluate Class 10 Students Based On Internal Assessment
Karnataka Issues New COVID Guidelines, All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed
Karnataka Issues New COVID Guidelines, All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed
Jharkhand Schools, Colleges Closed As State Issues New COVID Guidelines
Jharkhand Schools, Colleges Closed As State Issues New COVID Guidelines
'Human Computer': Remembering Shakuntala Devi's Calculation Tricks On Her Death Anniversary
'Human Computer': Remembering Shakuntala Devi's Calculation Tricks On Her Death Anniversary
.......................... Advertisement ..........................