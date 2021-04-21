COVID-19: Odisha Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled

Odisha has cancelled Class 10 board exam 2021

Odisha government has announced the cancellation of the Class 10 board exams. The marks of the students will be decided on the basis of internal assessment, the government has said. Students who wish to appear in the exam will be given a chance later, it has added.

ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ବୋର୍ଡ ଦ୍ବାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ଦଶମ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଏବଂ ମାଦ୍ରାସା ଶିକ୍ଷା ବୋର୍ଡ ଦ୍ବାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ବାତିଲ କରାଯାଇଛି। ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ପଦ୍ଧତି ଅନୁସାରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ପ୍ରକାଶିତ ହେବ। ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳରେ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ଅସମ୍ମତି ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବେ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ମହାମାରୀ ପ୍ରଶମିତ ହେବା ପରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବାକୁ ସୁଯୋଗ ମିଳିବ। pic.twitter.com/Xb4c4VLgKl — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 21, 2021

The decision comes a day after a large number of students staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence seeking cancellation of the BSE matric exams.

Odisha Class 12 examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), were slated to begin on May 19. Class 10 exams in the state were to start from May 3 and continue till May 15, 2021. A decision regarding Class 12 examinations will be taken in June first week.

All the students from Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 have been promoted to the next classes without examination, as per orders from Odisha government.