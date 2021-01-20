COVID Infected Candidates Can Request To Carry Forward AIBE Exam Fee

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced that aspirants of AIBE XV exam who test positive for COVID or have any COVID-19 symptoms shall not report to the exam centres on the day of exam. However, students who are COVID positive or have symptoms will be required to inform the test conducting agency about their inability to take AIBE and request to carry forward the exam fee. The request to carry forward the AIBE exam fee will be considered by the monitoring committee. The outcome of the monitoring committee will be informed only after the conduct of AIBE XV (15) 2021.

Students infected with COVID-19 or with symptoms can register their requests related to medical or health emergencies and issues and send an email to responseteamaibe@gmail.com.

“It is notified that any candidate who is infected by corona virus or having any symptoms related with corona shall not report to the examination centre , such person can inform to the Agency via e-mail on responseteamaibe@gmail.com with a positive corona report before the date of examination , mentioning that they cannot attend the said examination due to above issue,” read an AIBE statement.

It further added: “Such candidates can request to carry forward their fee and their request will be considered by the council/ monitoring committee and kindly note that outcome of the council / monitoring committee will be intimated after examination i.e .24 January,2021.”

The All India Bar Examination, commonly known as AIBE, will be held on January 24, 2021. AIBE XV 2020 will be conducted as an open book test in centre-based offline mode. AIBE is a national level entrance exam for admissions to the practice of law held for law graduates or those in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE are awarded certificates of practice (COP) by the council, which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.