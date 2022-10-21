  • Home
Covid Forced Schools, Colleges To Be More Dynamic Than Ever; Here Are 5 Trends That Followed

The Covid pandemic unveiled deficiencies in the current education system and pushed schools and colleges to step up to provide quality and equitable access to education.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 2:12 pm IST

Covid pandemic and 5 trends in education that emerged later
New Delhi:

The onslaught of Covid-19 in March 2020 has forced educational institutions including schools and colleges to be more dynamic than ever. The Covid pandemic exposed deficiencies in the current education system and pushed institutions to step up to provide quality and equitable access to education to all students. Mentorship and emotional counselling have become important in guiding students to balance their time between rigourous coursework and the world of extracurriculars.

Sharing five higher education trends that have emerged as a result of the pandemic, Poshak Agrawal, Co-founder, Athena Education said: “The pandemic may be over, but it has left a lasting impression on the education industry, forcing institutions to be more dynamic than ever.”

While students are struggling to come back to the offline education model, institutions are working hard to make the teaching methodology more engaging and effective, he added.

5 Trends That Emerged After Covid

  1. Adoption of asynchronous learning and digital learning platforms: Many academic institutions were forced to go digital. Most colleges and universities have continued using online learning platforms allowing students to work at their own pace, making learning more productive.

  2. Incorporating free response questions in examinations: Programmes have been switched from enforcing strict time constraints on examinations to creating take-home tests. These require students to think critically and engage with the material at a deeper level.

  3. Increased attention to mental health: The pandemic highlighted the need for educational institutions to provide affordable mental health and support services. This gives students a safe space to talk about and address any problems that they are facing outside the classroom.

  4. Increased flexibility in academic schedules: Colleges tried to compensate for unique challenges faced by students by allowing them to take courses on a pass or fail basis, and reducing the number of required units. This gives students greater flexibility in structuring their course loads and allows them to tailor to their individual needs.

  5. Decreased focus on standardised testing: Many universities went test-blind or test optional during the pandemic to acknowledge the inequalities in access to standardised testing. In its absence, students are expected to demonstrate academic rigour through their course load and performance in school.

