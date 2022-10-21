Covid Forced Schools, Colleges To Be More Dynamic Than Ever; Here Are 5 Trends That Followed

Covid pandemic and 5 trends in education that emerged later

The onslaught of Covid-19 in March 2020 has forced educational institutions including schools and colleges to be more dynamic than ever. The Covid pandemic exposed deficiencies in the current education system and pushed institutions to step up to provide quality and equitable access to education to all students. Mentorship and emotional counselling have become important in guiding students to balance their time between rigourous coursework and the world of extracurriculars.

Sharing five higher education trends that have emerged as a result of the pandemic, Poshak Agrawal, Co-founder, Athena Education said: “The pandemic may be over, but it has left a lasting impression on the education industry, forcing institutions to be more dynamic than ever.”

READ MORE || Mental Health: Here Are Expert Tips To Tackle Anxiety In Students ||

While students are struggling to come back to the offline education model, institutions are working hard to make the teaching methodology more engaging and effective, he added.

5 Trends That Emerged After Covid