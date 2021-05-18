COVID Care Centre To Be Set Up In Pondicherry University

Pondicherry University to establish COVID care centre at its premise

Pondicherry University has planned to set up a COVID-19 care centre at the university premises. The university will provide space for establishing the COVID care centre. The decision to set up the centre in the Pondicherry University premise has been made as a special arrangement to provide services to the COVID-affected patients within the university and its surrounding villages, an official statement said.

In the statement issued in this regard, it said: “Professor Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, Pondicherry University has accorded in principle approval for setting up a Covid Care Centre at Pondicherry University.”

However, the facility will be established after obtaining the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Chief Rector of Pondicherry University.

The university, in the statement, also said that it has insisted to allot sufficient number of beds and special wards to the faculty, staff and students of Pondicherry University on priority basis for treatment, whenever required.