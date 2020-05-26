COVID-19:Telangana EAMCET Application Deadline Extended Till June 10,Correction Window From June 11 to June 16

Image credit: Shutterstock Telangana EAMCET Application Dates Extended Till June 10

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, has extended the last date to submit the online application form for TS EAMCET 2020 without late fee till June 10.

Candidates can also edit the TS EAMCET application form through the correction window from June 11 to June 16.

Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET, is conducted for admission to engineering, agricultural and medical courses in various colleges of Telangana.

As per a statement issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the exam dates of TS EAMCET 2020 will be announced shortly.

Details of application procedure, exam centres, mock tests of TS EAMCET are available on the official website.

The TSCHE had postponed the exam dates for Telangana EAMCET due to the lockdown imposed on March 25 and extended multiple times as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown has thrown the academic calendar off track across states and delayed the admission procedure, result declaration of various exams including Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2020) for admission to engineering colleges and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) for medical colleges in India.

The TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TSCHE.

TSCHE had earlier extended the last date to fill the application forms for all the common entrance tests conducted by it till May 31.

TSCHE holds various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance tests including Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET), Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET), Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET).