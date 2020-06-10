COVID-19: We Are Considering A ‘Blended Learning’ Option, Says UGC Chairman

Image credit: University Grants Commission COVID-19: UGC Is Considering ‘Blended Learning’ Option

The University Grants Commission, or UGC, may consider “blended learning” once the colleges and universities reopen. This could mean allowing universities to teach up to 40% classes in online mode, UGC Chairman DP Singh told Careers360 on Wednesday. UGC will also amend the current regulation that allows only the universities ranked top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and have a 3.26 grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council to offer classes and degrees through online mode. The amendment, to be made in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will allow more institutions to offer online programmes.

"Keeping the changing environment in mind we are revising the regulations, we will allow universities having 3.0 grade in NAAC in the top 100 in the universities category," he said.

UGC is also working on an online mode for Open and Distance Learning (ODL), Mr. Singh informed.

Mr. Singh also said that UGC is working on fresh guidelines for reopening colleges. He hinted that the blended learning option will be a part of the new guidelines regarding reopening of colleges. “We will be coming up with guidelines in this regard keeping wider perspectives in mind,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh also talked about the soon-to-be-launched dual degree programme that will allow students to pursue two degree programmes -- one online and another in offline.