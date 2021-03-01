Image credit: vssut.ac.in COVID-19: University In Odisha Postpones Exam, Announces Online Classes

Veer Surendra Sai University Of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla, Odisha, has postponed the exam scheduled for today, March 1, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the campus. “Based on the present pandemic situation in different halls of residence of VSSUT, the examination scheduled on March 1, 2021, is hereby postponed. The date for this examination will be notified later,” a notification on the university website reads.

The university has also announced that classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students will be held online till March 15, as per the current time table.

“All theory classes of Semesters 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 of UG and PG programmes will be conducted through online mode as per the time table and students of these semesters need not required to come to the academic campus of the university till March 15, 2021,” VSSUT said.

After closure of more than 11 months, Odisha had resumed physical classes for pre-final year undergraduate students and first year postgraduate students on February 10.

Educational institutions were asked to follow COVID-19 protocols and classes were scheduled in a manner that social distancing can be maintained inside the classrooms.

Schools in Odisha reopened for Classes 9 and 11 on February 8. For Classes 10, 12, physical classes resumed in January.