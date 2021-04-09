  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Vaccinate Youth, Students, Goa NSUI Tells Centre

COVID-19: Vaccinate Youth, Students, Goa NSUI Tells Centre

The Goa unit of the Congress' National Students Union of India on Friday demanded that the Centre remove age restrictions in place for the vaccination drive against COVID-19 so that the youth and students could also be inoculated.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 9, 2021 4:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi To Organise Online Programme On Career Prospects For Students
Pune University Online Exams To Begin Tomorrow
IIT Madras Announces Fellowship In ‘AI For Social Good’
SRCC Concludes First Phase Of Placement With Highest Package Of Rs 25 Lakh
IIM Bangalore To Hold Virtual Convocation Ceremony On April 16
National Law University Jodhpur Begins Registration For MBA Insurance Programme
COVID-19: Vaccinate Youth, Students, Goa NSUI Tells Centre
Goa NSUI demanded vaccination for youth, students
Panaji:

The Goa unit of the Congress' National Students Union of India on Friday demanded that the Centre remove age restrictions in place for the vaccination drive against COVID-19 so that the youth and students could also be inoculated.

In a statement, Goa NSUI chief Ahraz Mulla said the Centre was distributing vaccines across the world but had failed to make it available for all in India itself.

"NSUI Goa demands that the government makes the vaccine available to the youth and the student community as well. We are the future of the country and our health must also be the priority," he said.

Incidentally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine exports and opening up of the vaccination to "everyone who needs it".

Click here for more Education News
goa varsity
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Stay Shut Till April 21
COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Stay Shut Till April 21
BHU, DU, Other Universities Issue Fresh Guidelines To Stop COVID-19 Spread
BHU, DU, Other Universities Issue Fresh Guidelines To Stop COVID-19 Spread
‘Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021’: Number Of Signatures On Online Petition Crosses 1 Lakh
‘Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021’: Number Of Signatures On Online Petition Crosses 1 Lakh
Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow
Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow
IIT Delhi To Organise Online Programme On Career Prospects For Students
IIT Delhi To Organise Online Programme On Career Prospects For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................