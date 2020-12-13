COVID-19: Uttarakhand Issues SOPs For Reopening Schools, Colleges

  • Home
Uttarakhand Education Department Chief Secretary Om Prakash released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 for all the educational institutes reopening after lockdown.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 13, 2020 8:14 pm IST | Source: ANI

New Delhi:

The Uttarakhand Education Department Chief Secretary Om Prakash released a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all the educational institutions reopening after months of lockdown imposed due to surge of COVID-19 cases in the school across the state.

Mr Prakash instructed students to undergo RT-PCR test and carry its report along on the first day of the classes. They are also mandated to get a written consent of their parents to attend the classes, as reported by ANI.

The colleges will be opened at a 50% capacity and students pursuing courses with practical examinations will be given a preference. The theory classes will continue to take place online.

The colleges are also advised to conduct classes in different shifts and smaller batches to maintain social distancing inside the classrooms and laboratories.

The SOP also suggested use of virtual labs to enable online practical classes for students.

Many states including Haryana, Pune , Odisha, Maharashtra , Madhya Pradesh, are now planning to reopen their educational institutes for conducting practical sessions.

Click here for more Education News

With inputs from ANI

