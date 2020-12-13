COVID-19: Uttarakhand Issues SOPs For Reopening Schools, Colleges

Uttarakhand Issues SOPs For Reopening Schools, Colleges

The Uttarakhand Education Department Chief Secretary Om Prakash released a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all the educational institutions reopening after months of lockdown imposed due to surge of COVID-19 cases in the school across the state.

Mr Prakash instructed students to undergo RT-PCR test and carry its report along on the first day of the classes. They are also mandated to get a written consent of their parents to attend the classes, as reported by ANI.

The colleges will be opened at a 50% capacity and students pursuing courses with practical examinations will be given a preference. The theory classes will continue to take place online.

The colleges are also advised to conduct classes in different shifts and smaller batches to maintain social distancing inside the classrooms and laboratories.

The SOP also suggested use of virtual labs to enable online practical classes for students.

Many states including Haryana, Pune , Odisha, Maharashtra , Madhya Pradesh, are now planning to reopen their educational institutes for conducting practical sessions.