Covid-19: Uttarakhand Cancels Class 12 Board Exams

State Education Minister Arvind Pandey said that Uttarakhand Intermediate board examinations have been cancelled on the lines of the CBSE and ICSE boards.

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand government on Wednesday decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID situation in the state. This comes a day after the Central government announced the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 12 board examinations.

Announcing this, state Education Minister Arvind Pandey said that Uttarakhand Intermediate board examinations have been cancelled on the lines of the CBSE and ICSE boards.

"The students would also be promoted accordingly. The government has taken this decision considering the interest of the students and teachers," Mr Pandey said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a review meeting regarding the CBSE Class 12 board exams before the announcement. There, officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultations held so far and also the views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.

The Central government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

