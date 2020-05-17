COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) Application Form Deadline Extended till May 31

Image credit: Shutterstock UPSEE application dates extended

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, or AKTU, Lucknow, has extended the last date to fill UPSEE 2020 application form to May 31. Candidates can fill the application form of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) on the official website in online mode.

The last date to make corrections in the already filled UPSEE applications has also been extended to June 3 through the application correction window.

The state entrance exam is conducted by AKTU for admission to engineering institutions and other professional colleges affiliated to the university.

Details of admission procedure, brochure, UPSEE schedule are available on the official website.

Earlier, UPSEE 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 3, 2020. The dates of UPSEE selection procedure have been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown enforced to control it.

The exam-conducting university will decide the dates of the issue of admit cards and exam dates for UPSEE 2020 after the lockdown is lifted and the situation is normalised.