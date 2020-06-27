COVID-19: UP Board Result To Be Declared After 113 Days

UP board result will be released after 113 days.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had completed the Class 10, 12 board exams in UP before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. However, the Board could not begin the evaluation process immediately due to the lockdown. The evaluation of 3 crore answer sheets of 56 lakh students had begun on May 5.

The Board completed the evaluation within a month and will declare the result today.

UP board result will be declared at 12 noon today from Lucknow. Usually the Board declares the result from UPMSP headoffice at Prayagraj.

Official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in will host the result on their website.

Last year, the result was declared in 56 days.

This year, over 2 lakh students had skipped the board exams on the first day. On the first day of the exam, the board held exam for Elementary Hindi for High School students and General Hindi for Intermediate students. In 2019, over 10 lakh students had failed in the Hindi exam.

In 2019, 80.07% students had cleared the UP Class 10th board exam and 70.06% students had qualified in UP board Class 12th exam.

Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur had topped the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 exam in 2019, scoring 97.17 per cent. Tanu Tomar was the Class 12 topper and had secured 97.8%.

Soon after the declaration of Class 10 and 12 result, admission process for intermediate and undergraduate courses will commence. Students are suggested to check the official websites for details regarding the online application process, fee, deadline, etc.