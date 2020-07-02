COVID-19: University Of Hyderabad Forms Task Force On Resuming Academic Activities

  • Home
The task force will devise an “action plan” for resuming teaching-learning activities and also examine the schedule and mode of the university’s entrance examinations for postgraduate and research programmes.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 2, 2020

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University of Hyderabad, or UoH, has formed a task force to plan the way-ahead for resuming teaching-learning activities of the university. The UoH-constituted task force will remain in operation till December 31, 2020, and also determine and decide the university’s entrance examination dates and mode. The entrance exams are held across the country for admission to postgraduate and research programmes of the university.

The multiple lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus have led to the suspension of classroom teaching since mid-March. The latest guidelines suggest keeping schools and colleges closed till July 31.

The action plan seeks to include practical steps for starting classes for already-enrolled students and new entrants of the 2020-21 academic session. The task force will examine and recommend a range of teaching methods incorporating face-to-face, online and “blended modes” of delivery of course content. The task-force, as per the university statement, will also monitor the implementation of decisions taken on this.

Online Education

Prof Vinod Pavarala, former Dean of the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication will chair the 12-member task force.

“The group will recommend appropriate measures to upgrade the institution’s ICT [information and communication technology] infrastructure to be able to address the challenges of online education,” a statement from the University of Hyderabad said.

The UoH statement on the task force further added: “Through the formation of this task force, the University would like to reassure its current students and those to be newly admitted, as well as their parents that the university will spare no efforts to sustain the high-quality education that the university is reputed to offer, even while addressing on-campus health and safety concerns and issues related to online learning during the pandemic crisis.”

Prof. Pavarala has been mandated to consult various stakeholders of the university and work out an action plan for resuming the teaching-learning activities that stopped three months ago.

