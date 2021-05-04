COVID-19: Universities In Uttarakhand To Remain Closed, Online Classes Will Continue

Uttarakhand universities will remain closed amid COVID-19 surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Uttarakhand Government has announced the closure of universities in the state till further notice. All private and government universities in the state will remain closed during this period and online classes will however continue.

Last month, the state government had announced the closure of all education institutes till April 30.

Considering the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand Government has also cancelled Class 10 board exams and has postponed Class 12 exams. However, those students who would want to appear for the Class 10 exams later can appear for the same along with Class 12 board exams. The Uttarakhand School Education Board has scheduled the Class 10 and Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from May 4 to May 22. The UK Board exams were to take place in two shifts.