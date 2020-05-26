Image credit: Shutterstock Universities in Assam have been turned into quranatine centres

On Monday, hostels in universities of Assam, including Cotton University and Gauhati University, were turned into quarantine centres as per an order from the Disaster Management Authority in view of the COVID-19 threat. Universities have asked hostel residents to collect their property as soon as possible.

Assam University, on May 24, had issued a similar notification asking students to collect their belongings as the university hostels were turned into quarantine centres for coronavirus. Dibrugarh University, on Monday, also released a notification asking students to stay home and refrain from travelling to the university “until further notification”.

Inter-State Travel And COVID-19

The notifications have come in the context of the rising number of coronavirus infections and the Government of India allowing interstate travel requiring state governments to increase the number of institutional quarantine centres.

The Disaster Management Authority of Kamrup Metro, in an order released on Monday, said that “all hostels (boys and girls) of Cotton University” are “requisitioned with effect from May 25 to develop quarantine facilities particularly for accommodating inter state passengers coming from outside Assam”.

Hostels As Quarantine Centres

Meanwhile, Gauhati University asked students to collect their belongings at the earliest as the university was requisitioned by the Disaster Management Authority on Monday.

Gauhati University, in a notification issued on Monday, said: “All boarders are hereby informed, as endorsed by an emergent meeting of all wardens with the university authority to arrange to collect their necessary items from their respective hostels.”

Students have been asked to collect their belongings by May 27. The university further said that students “should collect their necessary items at the earliest” as the Disaster Management Authority “may take possession of the hostels at any moment”.

The university has instructed wardens to “keep the belongings in safe custody” in case the student is unable to collect belongings.

This is only the latest set of educational institutions to have quarantine centres on campus. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), Indian Institute of Management Shillong (IIM Shillong), many Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas have already had their rooms and hostels repurposed for the fight against COVID-19.