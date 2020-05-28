Image credit: Shutterstock UGC aks universities to consider alternative mode of payment

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked universities to consider allowing students alternative payment options for payment of fees in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. UGC also asked universities to take in requests of individual students concerning payment of fees.

In a letter to all university vice-chancellors and college principals, UGC explained that the request is being made as the commission has received multiple grievances about students being unable to pay fees due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many families have seen their income sources dry up due to nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

COVID-19 And College Fees

The UGC, in the letter issued on Wednesday, said:”We have received grievances from the students and parents stating that universities and colleges are insisting upon immediate payment of annual/semester tuition fee, examination fee, etc. They have represented that due to the financial hardship being faced due to the lockdown, they are not in a position to make payment of fee.”

“It is requested, that in view of the prevailing extraordinary difficult circumstances, universities and colleges may consider the matter regarding payment of annual or semester fee,tuition fee, examination fee, etc., sympathetically and if feasible, may consider offering alternative payment options to students till the situation returns to normal.

If need be, the universities and colleges may also consider individual requests from students, received if any, concerning payment of fee, in a considerate manner, keeping in view the present COVID-I9 Pandemic.