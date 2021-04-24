COVID-19: Tripura Government Postpones Class 3 To 9, 11 Final Exams

Class 3 to 9 and Class 11 final exams has been postponed in Tripura

In view of the recent uprising trend in COVID-19 cases and considering the safety and security of the students, Tripura government has decided to postpone final examinations for the students of Class 3 to 9 and Class 11 until further order. “All examinations scheduled earlier from class III to IX and XI shall be treated as postponed w.e.f. 26.04. 2021 until further order,” reads the official statement.

However, the ongoing pre-board examinations of Classes 10 and 12 will be continued as per the guidelines issued earlier. Class 10 exams are slated to begin on May 19 and Class 12 board exams will begin on May 18.

“All the other instructions and guidelines already issued should remain operational,” the notice said.

বর্তমান সামগ্রিক কোভিড পরিস্থিতি বিবেচনা করে রাজ্য শিক্ষা দপ্তর আগামী ২৬শে এপ্রিল থেকে তৃতীয় শ্রেণী হইতে নবম শ্রেণী ও একাদশ শ্রেণীর সমস্ত পরীক্ষা পরবর্তী সূচনা না দেওয়া পর্যন্ত স্থগিত রাখার সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে। pic.twitter.com/ERePwHVle0 — Ratan Lal Nath (@RatanLalNath1) April 23, 2021

The state government had earlier ordered the suspension of offline classes and said that all colleges and universities will remain closed until further notice.

“Due to surges in covid cases, it has been decided that from 17.04.2021 all the classes of schools, colleges and universities which are under the state government (Including private Institutions) would remain closed until further order. Only the pre-scheduled exams will be held,” Mr Nath tweeted earlier.