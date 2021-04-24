  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Tripura Government Postpones Class 3 To 9, 11 Final Exams

COVID-19: Tripura Government Postpones Class 3 To 9, 11 Final Exams

Tripura government has postponed final examinations for the students of Class 3 to 9 and Class 11 until further order.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 24, 2021 8:32 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Classes 10, 12 Exams Will Be Held As Per Schedule, Says Andhra Pradesh Government
KVS Allows All Teachers To Take Online Classes From Home
Haryana To Rehabilitate, Educate Unclaimed Children
KV Admission 2021: Class 1 Admission List Delayed, Revised Dates Soon
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission List Release Date Postponed
Educational Institutions In Guwahati To Be Shut If Daily COVID Cases Cross 1,000: Government
COVID-19: Tripura Government Postpones Class 3 To 9, 11 Final Exams
Class 3 to 9 and Class 11 final exams has been postponed in Tripura
New Delhi:

In view of the recent uprising trend in COVID-19 cases and considering the safety and security of the students, Tripura government has decided to postpone final examinations for the students of Class 3 to 9 and Class 11 until further order. “All examinations scheduled earlier from class III to IX and XI shall be treated as postponed w.e.f. 26.04. 2021 until further order,” reads the official statement.

However, the ongoing pre-board examinations of Classes 10 and 12 will be continued as per the guidelines issued earlier. Class 10 exams are slated to begin on May 19 and Class 12 board exams will begin on May 18.

“All the other instructions and guidelines already issued should remain operational,” the notice said.

The state government had earlier ordered the suspension of offline classes and said that all colleges and universities will remain closed until further notice.

“Due to surges in covid cases, it has been decided that from 17.04.2021 all the classes of schools, colleges and universities which are under the state government (Including private Institutions) would remain closed until further order. Only the pre-scheduled exams will be held,” Mr Nath tweeted earlier.

Click here for more Education News
Tripura Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Classes 10, 12 Exams Will Be Held As Per Schedule, Says Andhra Pradesh Government
Classes 10, 12 Exams Will Be Held As Per Schedule, Says Andhra Pradesh Government
Former UGC Chairman Arun Nigavekar Passes Away
Former UGC Chairman Arun Nigavekar Passes Away
Entrance Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19, Latest Updates
Entrance Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19, Latest Updates
Karnataka Deputy CM Directs Officials Not To Force Students To Vacate Hostels
Karnataka Deputy CM Directs Officials Not To Force Students To Vacate Hostels
IIM Rohtak Invites Applications For Integrated Programme In Law
IIM Rohtak Invites Applications For Integrated Programme In Law
.......................... Advertisement ..........................