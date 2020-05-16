Image credit: Shutterstock COVID-19: Top Announcements For Education This Week

The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown has disrupted educational activities across the country.

Institutes and regulatory bodies had to cancel or postpone exams and adopt alternative modes of education to continue the teaching-learning process.

However, as India marches towards lockdown 4, important decisions have been made by different bodies to bring the education system back on track.

Here are the top 10 announcements for education made this week--

CBSE Exam

On May 16, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that the schedule for remaining CBSE exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be released on Monday-- May 18.

Previously, the HRD minister informed that remaining CBSE exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted between July 1 and July 15 in his webinar for students.

Soon after the HRD minister’s webinar, Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE released a notification saying that Class 12 exams will be held all over the country and Class 10 exams will be conducted only for the students of North-East Delhi.

Papers for Class 10 students were canceled for the rest of the country, except for those which were missed by North-East Delhi students due to riots.

Retest For CBSE Class 9, Class 11 Failed Students

Recently, CBSE announced that it will give another chance to students who failed Classes 9 and 11.

The exam, according to the board, will be a ‘one-time’ measure valid only for the ongoing academic year.

The board also informed that schools can conduct the exam using online, offline, or any other innovative method.

UP Board Answer Sheet Evaluation

On May 15, Aradhana Shukla, Principal Secretary of Uttar Pradesh government’s education department, said in an official letter that UP board answer sheet evaluation in red zones will start from May 19.

The board had previously announced that evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets in 20 districts with green zones would begin from May 5 onwards.

Bihar And West Bengal Board Exam Results

According to reports, Bihar board has completed evaluation of matric exam answer sheets and result will be declared by the last week of May.

However, there is no clarity on when the West Bengal Madhyamik result will be declared.

SSC (10th) exam schedule by South Indian boards

Last week, different state boards of South India announced Secondary School Certificate, or SSC, and Secondary School Leaving Certificate, or SSLC exam schedules.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) announced that it will conduct SSC public exam between July 10 and July 17.

In Kerala, remaining papers of SSLC Class 10 exams will be held on May 26, 27 and 28.

JEE Main Correction Window

On May 16, Director General of National Testing Agency (NTA) Vineet Joshi told Careers 360 that the agency will soon re-open the correction window for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020, or JEE Main 2020, application form.

The correction window for JEE Main 2020 was previously available from March 13 to March 16 and then again from April 1 to May 3. The decision to re-open the window has been taken due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

On May 15, NTA extended application deadlines for UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNU entrance, and ICAR exams.

DU Open Book Test

Delhi University has announced that it will hold undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams in July.

The university has also informed that if normal exams can not be conducted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it may hold open book adopt alternative method of examinations-- open book test.

AICTE on payment of salary

The All India Council For Technical Education, or AICTE, directed private colleges and technical institutes to pay the salaries of their faculty members on time.

Previously, the body had informed that it has been receiving complaints that many institutes have not paid salaries of faculty members in March.