COVID-19: Tezpur University Cancels Entrance Exams (TUEE 2020) For Integrated Courses And PhD

Merit list of PhD candidates will be prepared on the basis of an online viva-voce examination conducted earlier.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 1, 2020 2:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

COVID-19: Tezpur University Cancels Entrance Exams (TUEE 2020) For Integrated Courses And PhD
Tezpur University Cancels TUEE 2020 For Integrated And PhD Programmes
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Tezpur University, Assam, has canceled entrance exams, TUEE 2020, for admission to different integrated courses for 2020-21, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, admission will be granted on the basis of the “qualifying exam” scores or Class 12 final exam marks.

“TUEE for admission to integrated MA in English, MCom, MSc (Physics, Chemistry, Life Sciences, Mathematics), Integrated BSc, BEd (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics), and PhD programmes of all departments, will not be conducted to avoid the difficulty in maintaining the social distancing of a large number of candidates in the examination centres,” Tezpur University announced.

Candidates who have already registered for the entrance examination will be required to upload their pass certificates and mark sheets, using the same registration or application number of the entrance examination, once the board examination results are declared, Tezpur University said.

Merit list of PhD candidates will be prepared on the basis of viva-voce or personal interview scores. Viva-voce exams were conducted online by the departments.

Programmes, for which the university will conduct entrance examinations later will have Multiple Type Questions (MCQs) only.

Previously, the last date to apply for TUEE 2020 was April 7. The exam was scheduled to be conducted at 27 exam centres across India. The exam was also scheduled at Kathmandu (Nepal), Thimpu (Bhutan) and Dhaka (Bangladesh).

