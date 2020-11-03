COVID-19 Testing Facility Set Up At IIT Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) has set up a COVID-19 testing facility at its campus. JITM Skills Pvt. Ltd. is offering RT-PCR based COVID-19 test at just Rs 1200 at sample collection booth in IIT Delhi. JITM Skills Pvt. Ltd is an ICMR approved and NABL accredited laboratory.

Currently, the RT-PCR test at private labs cost Rs 2400.

The laboratory is conducting the tests through RT-PCR kit COROSURE developed with IIT Delhi.

The COROSURE testing kit has been manufactured using the diagnostic assay developed by premier technology institute IIT Delhi.

The first such testing facility was inaugurated by Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi on the campus on Tuesday for the institute employees as well as the general public.

The sample collection facility has been set up near IIT Metro Station Gate No. 03, which is adjacent to the IIT Delhi's Gate No. 1.

JITM Skills Pvt. Ltd. will collect samples for COVID-19 RT-PCR Test from today. The sample collection facility will provide services to the people between 7 am to 7 pm every day. The test report will be available within 24 hours.

Doctor's prescription, as well as a prior appointment for the RT-PCR test during the camp, won't be required.