COVID-19 Testing Camp To Be Organised In JNU Campus Today

The camp will be organised in the Faculty Club (near Railway Reservation Centre) for all the Community members of the university from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 8:35 am IST

COVID-19 Testing Camp To Be Organised In JNU Campus Today
A COVID-19 testing camp will be organised at the JNU on Thursday, 23rd July
Image credit: Jawaharlal Nehru University
New Delhi:

A COVID-19 testing camp will be organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday, 23rd July by the district administration, the varsity said.

The camp will be organised in the Faculty Club (near Railway Reservation Centre) for all the Community members of the university.

The COVID-19 testing camp is being organised with the help of the District Magistrate and will be held from 9 AM to 4 PM.

JNU Registrar, Pramod Kumar, urged to follow social distancing norms during the testing. Further, in order to avoid crowdfunding, those who wish to avail the facility of COVID-19 testing shall intimate their name and phone number to the JNU Security Department. The individuals will be called in a group of two-three to the testing venue by the security department.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in JNU when a pharmacist at the university's health centre had tested positive last month.

