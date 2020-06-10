Image credit: Shutterstock COVID-19: Tenure Of Six University Vice-Chancellors Extended In Odisha

The tenures of the Vice-Chancellors of six state-run universities in Odisha were extended for a period of three months, according to a notification issued by the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Governor Ganeshi Lal, who is also the chancellor of these universities, accorded the extension of tenures with a stipulation that no policy decision will be made or any recruitment for teaching and non-teaching posts be made by the incumbent vice-chancellors without the prior approval, the notification said.

This arrangement which is made under very exceptional and rare circumstances shall not be cited as precedence on any occasion in future, it said, adding that the decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six VCs whose tenures have been extended are Atanu Kumar Pati of Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur; Madhumita Das of Fakir Mohan University, Balasore; Pradeep Kumar Chand of North Orissa University, Baripada; Soumendra Mohan Patnaik of Utkal University, Bhubaneswar; Amrendra Narayan Misra of Khallikote University, Berhampur and Padmaja Mishra of Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar.

Gangadhar Meher University VC Atanu Kumar Pati’s tenure is scheduled to end on July 25 and Fakir Mohan University's Madhumita Das is scheduled to complete her tenure as VC on August 1.

(North Orissa University’s VC) Chand is scheduled to complete his tenure as the VC on August 31, Utkal University VC Soumendra Mohan Patnaik on July 30, Khallikote University VC Amrendra Narayan on July 13 and the tenure of Rama Devi Women's University VC Padmaja Mishra is scheduled to end on July 14.