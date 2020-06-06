Image credit: Shutterstock COVID-19: Telangana SSC 2020 Postponed

The Telangana government has decided to postpone Class 10 board exams or Secondary School Certificate (SSC 2020) exams until further notice. Earlier, the Telangana High Court had permitted the government to conduct SSC exams everywhere in the state except in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, or GHMC, and Ranga Reddy districts that reported high number of COVID-19 cases. However, the government has decided to postpone SSC 2020 exams for the whole state. The SSC exams in Telangana state were scheduled from June 8 to July 5, 2020.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had said that barring the GMHC area, the TS SSC exams in the rest of the state could be conducted with precautions, say reports.

The report further added that the High Court has ordered the government to come up with an answer by Saturday afternoon, failing which will result in cancellation of the examination.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown enforced to control the spread of coronavirus, had forced Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) to postpone the remaining three papers of SSC exams. This will be the second time that the exams are being postponed.

Previously, the government had decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 without exams.

(With inputs from Uma Sudhir)