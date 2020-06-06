COVID-19: Telangana SSC 2020 Postponed

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had reportedly permitted the government to conduct Secondary School Certificate, or SSC, examinations except in GHMC and Ranga Reddy districts that have a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 6, 2020 9:55 pm IST | Source: NDTV

RELATED NEWS

Telangana SSC (10th) Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Papers
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister
TS ECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 27 To 30
Manipur Class 10 Board Exam Result Soon
BITSAT 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Last Date To Download Hall Ticket Is August 10
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Boys Do Better Than Girls
COVID-19: Telangana SSC 2020 Postponed
COVID-19: Telangana SSC 2020 Postponed
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Telangana government has decided to postpone Class 10 board exams or Secondary School Certificate (SSC 2020) exams until further notice. Earlier, the Telangana High Court had permitted the government to conduct SSC exams everywhere in the state except in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, or GHMC, and Ranga Reddy districts that reported high number of COVID-19 cases. However, the government has decided to postpone SSC 2020 exams for the whole state. The SSC exams in Telangana state were scheduled from June 8 to July 5, 2020.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had said that barring the GMHC area, the TS SSC exams in the rest of the state could be conducted with precautions, say reports.

The report further added that the High Court has ordered the government to come up with an answer by Saturday afternoon, failing which will result in cancellation of the examination.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown enforced to control the spread of coronavirus, had forced Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) to postpone the remaining three papers of SSC exams. This will be the second time that the exams are being postponed.

Previously, the government had decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 without exams.

(With inputs from Uma Sudhir)

Click here for more Education News
COVID-19 Telangana SSC Board Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: CBSE To Be Ready With Rationalised Curriculum Within A Month, Says Board Chairperson
COVID-19: CBSE To Be Ready With Rationalised Curriculum Within A Month, Says Board Chairperson
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister
TS ECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 27 To 30
TS ECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 27 To 30
Reduce Syllabus By 30%, Reopen Schools With Reasonable Precautions: Manish Sisodia To HRD Minister
Reduce Syllabus By 30%, Reopen Schools With Reasonable Precautions: Manish Sisodia To HRD Minister
Manipur Class 10 Board Exam Result Soon
Manipur Class 10 Board Exam Result Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................