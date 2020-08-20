  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Will Provide Dry Food Items To Students Till Schools Reopen, Announces Chief Minister

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Will Provide Dry Food Items To Students Till Schools Reopen, Announces Chief Minister

COVID-19 And Food Security: The dry food items from the Tamil Nadu Government to the school students will include rice and pulses.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 6:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Introduces Virtual Inspection Of Schools Seeking To Upgrade Affiliation
Happiness Curriculum In Delhi Schools Improved Relationships Both Outside And Inside Classrooms: Report
Only 19 States Have Plans For Mapping Children Of Migrant Labourers
West Bengal Education Department Asks Schools To Provide Number Of Students Having Digital Devices
Education Ministry Launches Learning Enhancement Guidelines For Students
Chief Minister To Decide On Re-Opening Of Schools, Says Tamil Nadu School Education Minister
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Will Provide Dry Food Items To Students Till Schools Reopen, Announces Chief Minister
Dry food Items For School Students, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced a scheme to provide dry food items including rice and pulses to students for school working days till the date schools reopen. This provision of providing food items seeks to benefit lakhs of students in the state. The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown associated with it has led to the disruption of the mid-day meal schemes which were already in place.

The Tamil Nadu Government has not yet decided on reopening of schools in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent tweet of the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said: “As schools have been closed due to the spread of corona, an order has been issued to provide dry food items including rice and pulses to students for school working days till the day the schools reopen.”

Similar arrangements have been made by the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too. Kerala Government had earlier announced a scheme to distribute rice and provision kits including nine other items like lentils, sugar, curry powder and salt to school children from Pre-primary to Class 8 in government and aided schools.

The Minister of Education too, on August 1, had informed that the students eligible under the mid-day meal schemes will get food security allowance in place of cooked food till the schools reopen.

Click here for more Education News
Mid-day meal TN chief Minister Tamil Nadu student
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Introduces Virtual Inspection Of Schools Seeking To Upgrade Affiliation
CBSE Introduces Virtual Inspection Of Schools Seeking To Upgrade Affiliation
HPBOSE Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020 Out At Hpbose.org
HPBOSE Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020 Out At Hpbose.org
Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020 Closes Today
Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020 Closes Today
KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Details Here
KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Details Here
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff, Check Details Here
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff, Check Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................