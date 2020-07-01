COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Polytechnics Seek Financial Relief From Prime Minister For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock Tamil Nadu Polytechnics Seek Financial Relief From PM

The Tamil Nadu Association of Managements of Aided Polytechnic Courses, Salem, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought financial assistance of Rs 50,000 crore for the students and for the institutes providing higher educational courses including engineering, technology, hotel management, pharmacy and management studies. The association has also sought “soft loans” for students to pay their college fees and buy equipment like computers to carry on with the online classes and interest-free loans to the institutions for operational expenditures including payment of salaries to the staff.

The Association of Technical Polytechnics in Tamil Nadu has sought financial relief of Rs 50,000 crore for 50 lakh students pursuing higher education covering engineering, technology, hotel management, pharmacy and management studies.

The COVID-19 pandemic and closure of educational institutes resulted in a backlog of fee collection as the fees for the ensuing semester cannot be collected. Also, fresh admissions for the academic year 2020-21 cannot begin and the class start dates too are uncertain.

The letter to PM Modi notes that the fee-paying capacity of students enrolled in 39,931 colleges and 10,725 standalone higher education institutions is deeply affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown associated with it .

Teachers at these institutions, as per the letter, continue to deliver online education to the students to keep them motivated and focused on knowledge acquisition during these unprecedented times.

In the letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial relief, the association said: “This package will help students, especially those pursuing technical studies in colleges located in rural India during COVID-19.”

The president of the association Mr C Valliappa added: “The financial relief package would enable students to meet their fee obligation to colleges and purchase computers with internet to pursue studies in the coming semesters in e-learning mode.”

This relief alone can ensure sustainability of technical education by providing relief to the institutions, parents and students, the letter added.

Mr Valliappa further added: “Availability of soft education loans is a viable option as the funds go towards investing in youth, the future pillars of India. The repayment can be sought with good measures as the positive pressure would enable them to commit to their studies more responsibly, leading to better employment and earning ability.”