COVID-19 Surge: School For Classes 8 And Below Shut In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh takes u-turn on school reopening step

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to keep all schools in the state up to Class 8 shut till April 15 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The order to this effect was issued by the MP School Education Department. Earlier, on March 4, a decision was taken to shut these schools till March 31.

Directives issued earlier laid down that Classes 9 to 12 can be conducted from April 1, but consent of parents will be mandatory for the attendance of students.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past one month, including 2,173 on Tuesday.