Gujarat Schools Shut For Classes 1 To 9 Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

School for Classes 1 to 9 were directed to be shut for an indefinite period in Gujarat from Monday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 3, 2021 9:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

Ahmedabad:

School for Classes 1 to 9 were directed to be shut for an indefinite period in Gujarat from Monday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

However, as per the decision taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday, classroom teaching for Classes 10 and 12 as well as colleges would continue, they added.

"All offline classes of standard 1 to 9 in government and private schools will be closed down for an indefinite period from Monday. Online education will be encouraged. The decision was taken keeping in mind safety of students when COVID-19 cases have surged in the state," a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Schools and colleges in the state, which were closed since March last year after a lockdown was imposed to tackle the outbreak, were reopened in phased manner from January this year. School for Classes 10 to 12 as well as lectures for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in colleges resumed on January 11, which was followed by resumption of classes 9 and 11 from February 8.

Gujarat, on Friday, reported 2640 cases, the highest single-day addition, as well as 11 deaths.

