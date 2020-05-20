COVID-19: Students Campaign Against Online Exams, Demand Student Welfare

Image credit: All India Forum to Save Public Education Students holding placards aginst online examination

Following Delhi University students’ protest against online examination, the All India Forum to Save Public Education, an alliance of more than 30 student bodies, held an online campaign raising multiple issues including a call to repeal all online exams on Wednesday.

The All India Forum to Save Public Education has put up a list of demands in front of the Government of India amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. As educational institutions were forced close on March 16, many schools, colleges and universities have opted for online classes and exams.

Students from across campuses and states protested against these online on Wednesday, posting photos of themselves holding up placards in different languages.

As seen recently in Delhi University, decisions to hold exams online have attracted criticism from students and teachers alike. A forum has come together for an online protest and convey their demands to the central government.

Online Exams Criticised

The demands include a fee waiver in all schools, colleges and universities and a rent waiver for all students. The students’ body has also demanded a “coordinated and common” academic year across the country.

They have also asked the Narenda Modi government to release all pending fellowships for students.

Other demands included ensuring safe transportation for students and allocating ration for students on the basis of identity cards of the respective educational institution. The students body has also asked for a special fund catering to the needs of disabled students.

The students’ body has demanded the government to stop the alleged “witch-hunting” of students and activists who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act.