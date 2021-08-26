  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Special Vaccination Camp For Staff Of Thane Schools From August 27

COVID-19: Special Vaccination Camp For Staff Of Thane Schools From August 27

The camp will be held for teaching and non-teaching staff of government as well as private schools at government vaccination centres.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 7:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Schools Reopening: Parents Divided Amid Concerns Around Imminent Third Covid Wave
Madhya Pradesh: Private Schools To Stage Protests From September 2 To Demand Resumption Of Physical Classes
After Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh Becomes Second State To Implement NEP 2020
Odisha To Resume Physical Classes For Class 9 Students In Special Schools
Haryana: Primary Schools For Classes 4, 5 To Open From September 1
Tripura Students Happy To Be Back In Schools, Which Reopen In State For Classes 6-12
COVID-19: Special Vaccination Camp For Staff Of Thane Schools From August 27
two-day vaccination camp at Thane

A two-day special COVID-19 vaccination camp will be held for teaching and non-teaching staff of schools in Maharashtra's Thane district from Friday. District Collector Rajesh Narvekar on Thursday said the camp was being organised in keeping with the Centre's directive to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before the Teachers' Day on September 5.

The camp will be held for teaching and non-teaching staff of government as well as private schools at government vaccination centres, he said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said more than two crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are being made available to states this month and they have been asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before the Teachers' Day.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection. The Centre had allowed the reopening of schools as per the COVID-19 situation in October last year.

While several states began partial reopening of schools, there was a complete closure again in April when an aggressive second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. With an improvement in the COVID-19 situation again, several states have begun reopening schools now even as concerns have been expressed over the staff and teachers not being completely vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
covid update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Andhra Pradesh Government Fixes School, College Fee
Andhra Pradesh Government Fixes School, College Fee
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE: Day 1 Ends; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE: Day 1 Ends; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
Assam Colleges, Universities To Reopen For Offline Classes From September First Week
Assam Colleges, Universities To Reopen For Offline Classes From September First Week
Tamil Nadu To Reserve 7.5% Seats In Professional Courses For Government School Students
Tamil Nadu To Reserve 7.5% Seats In Professional Courses For Government School Students
Education Ministry, AICTE Launch MANTHAN Hackathon To Address Challenges On Security
Education Ministry, AICTE Launch MANTHAN Hackathon To Address Challenges On Security
.......................... Advertisement ..........................