  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Schools To Remain Closed From January 10 In Puducherry

COVID-19: Schools To Remain Closed From January 10 In Puducherry

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said in a release that online classes would resume for students of Classes 1 to 9 as holiday has been declared for these classes from tomorrow until further orders.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 9, 2022 5:16 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Nationwide School Closure Should Be Avoided Whenever Possible: UNICEF Chief
School Closure 2022 LIVE: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi; Check State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing
Maharashtra: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till February 15
AICTE Launches Programmes For Benefit Of Students And Teachers, Details
Rajnath Singh Announces 100 New Sainik Schools; Says Will Provide Opportunity For Girls To Join Armed Forces
Gujarat Schools Up To Class 9 Closed For Physical Classes Amid Covid
COVID-19: Schools To Remain Closed From January 10 In Puducherry
Pondicherry schools closed from January 10 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Puducherry:

All schools conducting offline classes for students from grade 1 to 9 will remain shut from Monday in the Union Territory due to unabated rise in number of Covid 19 cases.

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said in a release that online classes would resume for students of Classes 1 to 9 as holiday has been declared for these classes from tomorrow until further orders.

Director of School Education P T Rudra Goud said all schools including the privately managed and government aided institutions would remain closed in view of 'surge in number of daily cases,' until further orders.

A spokesperson of the Department of Health had told PTI that the department had recommended to the government to declare holiday for the schools conducting classes for students of grade 1 to 9 in view of virtually alarming trend of occurrence of fresh cases.

The government reopened schools for classes 1 to 9 on December 4 with the pandemic situation showing signs of abatement. But since last few days the new cases is on the increase and it touched 444 cases during last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. Sunday.

The government has already dispensed with physical conduct of the 25th National Youth Festival and has announced that it would be inaugurated on January 12 by Prime Minister through virtual mode from Delhi on January 12.

Click here for more Education News
Education News COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Lucknow University, Affiliated Colleges Closed Till January 16
Lucknow University, Affiliated Colleges Closed Till January 16
NEET PG Counselling 2021 From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
NEET PG Counselling 2021 From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
NEET PG 2021: NBE To Release Individual Scorecards Today; Updates On Counselling Schedule
NEET PG 2021: NBE To Release Individual Scorecards Today; Updates On Counselling Schedule
Nationwide School Closure Should Be Avoided Whenever Possible: UNICEF Chief
Nationwide School Closure Should Be Avoided Whenever Possible: UNICEF Chief
UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020-21: Revised Merit List Released
UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020-21: Revised Merit List Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................