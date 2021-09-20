Himachal Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed Till September 25

Image credit: Shutterstock The state government had earlier ordered closure of schools till September 21 (representational)

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till September 25 due to the COVID-19 situation in the state, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The state government had earlier ordered closure of schools till September 21.

In a fresh order issued on Monday, Chief Secretary and Chairperson of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh said, "All schools shall continue to remain closed, except residential schools, further up to 25.09.2021."

Teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend schools, he added.

For residential schools, standard operating procedure developed by the Department of Education will be followed to prevent any spread of COVID-19, the order added.

