  • Home
  • Education
  • Himachal Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed Till September 25

Himachal Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed Till September 25

In a fresh order issued on Monday, Chief Secretary and Chairperson of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh said, "All schools shall continue to remain closed, except residential schools, further up to 25.09.2021."

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 20, 2021 10:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Annapurna Devi, MoS Education, To Felicitate 22 CBSE Teachers, Principals Tomorrow
Schools In Jammu Reopen For Classes 10, 12
Rajasthan Schools Resume Offline Classes For 6 To 8 Students From Today
Schools In Madhya Pradesh, Assam Reopen Today With COVID-19 Protocols In Place
Detailed Plan For Reopening Schools In Kerala Will Be Prepared: Education Minister
Uttarakhand Primary Schools To Reopen On September 21
Himachal Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed Till September 25
The state government had earlier ordered closure of schools till September 21 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Shimla:

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till September 25 due to the COVID-19 situation in the state, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The state government had earlier ordered closure of schools till September 21.

In a fresh order issued on Monday, Chief Secretary and Chairperson of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh said, "All schools shall continue to remain closed, except residential schools, further up to 25.09.2021."

Teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend schools, he added.

For residential schools, standard operating procedure developed by the Department of Education will be followed to prevent any spread of COVID-19, the order added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Annapurna Devi, MoS Education, To Felicitate 22 CBSE Teachers, Principals Tomorrow
Annapurna Devi, MoS Education, To Felicitate 22 CBSE Teachers, Principals Tomorrow
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Superhydrophobic Cotton, Can Remove Spilled Oil From Water
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Superhydrophobic Cotton, Can Remove Spilled Oil From Water
List Of Pharmacy Entrance Exams, Top Colleges In India
List Of Pharmacy Entrance Exams, Top Colleges In India
Schools In Jammu Reopen For Classes 10, 12
Schools In Jammu Reopen For Classes 10, 12
NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Against
NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Against "Last-Minute" Changes In Exam Pattern
.......................... Advertisement ..........................