Schools, colleges, hostels, gurukul institutes in Telangana have been closed again.

Before children could get into the full academic groove, the spike in COVID-19 cases has forced the state government to take a U-turn and go online again. All educational institutions (schools, colleges, hostels, gurukul institutes) in Telangana, except medical colleges, have been closed down in view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the closure of educational institutions in the Assembly on March 23.

Ms Reddy said that all the hostels of the schools, residential schools and colleges in both the government and private sector will also be closed down. However, online classes will continue.

Ms Reddy in Assembly said that the cases of COVID-19 have shown a spike in educational institutions in Telangana. “The state government believes that there is a danger due to teaching and non-teaching activities in educational institutions.”

Several states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh etc. have already closed educational institutions due to COVID-19, Ms Reddy added.

Parents in Telangana expressed concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the state as they requested the government to temporarily close down the educational institutions.

After the review, the government has decided to temporarily close all educational institutions in the state as a precaution from March 24 to prevent the spread of corona in the state from the viewpoint of present negative circumstances, the Education Minister said.

"I request all the people of the state to cooperate with the measures taken by the government to curb the corona, wear masks as a responsibility, maintain physical distance and take care of hygiene etc," Ms Reddy added.