  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Rajasthan Imposes Lockdown On All Educational Institutions Till May 3

COVID-19: Rajasthan Imposes Lockdown On All Educational Institutions Till May 3

Rajasthan government has imposed 15 days lockdown in the state and ordered the closure of all educational institutions from today, April 19 to May 3.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 19, 2021 10:29 am IST

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: Gujarat Announces Rs 5,000 Monthly Allowance For Interns, Resident Doctors
UGC Advises Universities To Include NCC As Elective Course
Coaching Centres In Jammu Division Asked To Stop Physical Classes
Tamil Nadu Government Agrees To Hold Online Exams For Arrear Subjects
Encourage Students To Write On Freedom Fighters: UGC To Universities, Colleges
AICTE To Adopt Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), Mentor School Students
COVID-19: Rajasthan Imposes Lockdown On All Educational Institutions Till May 3
All educational institutions in Rajasthan will remain closed till May 3
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government has imposed 15 days lockdown in the state and ordered the closure of all educational institutions from today, April 19 to May 3. Called the “Jan Anushasan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight), only shops and offices providing essential services will open during the 15-day period, the release issued by the government said.

Teachers have been directed to work from home and prepare exam results. They have also been asked to stay in touch with the student and continue assessment through the Smile and Smile 2.0 online programmes.

As per the orders, those entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16 and declared the closure of all educational and coaching institutes till April 30.

The government had also ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and amusement parks.

Rajasthan recorded its biggest single-day spike of 10,514 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 17, pushing the tally to 4,14,869.

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Mahatma Gandhi Central University To Promote UG, PG Students Without Exams
Mahatma Gandhi Central University To Promote UG, PG Students Without Exams
JEE Main (April) Session Postponed Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
JEE Main (April) Session Postponed Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
Kerala Universities Postpone Exams Amid COVID-19 Surge
Kerala Universities Postpone Exams Amid COVID-19 Surge
Application Form For JAM 2021 Admission To Be Released Tomorrow
Application Form For JAM 2021 Admission To Be Released Tomorrow
Jammu And Kashmir: Educational Institutions Shut Till Mid-May Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Jammu And Kashmir: Educational Institutions Shut Till Mid-May Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases
.......................... Advertisement ..........................