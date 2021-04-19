COVID-19: Rajasthan Imposes Lockdown On All Educational Institutions Till May 3

Image credit: Shutterstock All educational institutions in Rajasthan will remain closed till May 3

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government has imposed 15 days lockdown in the state and ordered the closure of all educational institutions from today, April 19 to May 3. Called the “Jan Anushasan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight), only shops and offices providing essential services will open during the 15-day period, the release issued by the government said.

Teachers have been directed to work from home and prepare exam results. They have also been asked to stay in touch with the student and continue assessment through the Smile and Smile 2.0 online programmes.

As per the orders, those entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16 and declared the closure of all educational and coaching institutes till April 30.

The government had also ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and amusement parks.

Rajasthan recorded its biggest single-day spike of 10,514 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 17, pushing the tally to 4,14,869.