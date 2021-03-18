COVID-19: Rajasthan Government To Assess Primary Students On Basis Of SMILE Programme

  • Home
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced that the students of primary classes will be promoted on the basis of the assessment done under its Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) programme.

Education | ANI | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 1:39 pm IST

Students of Classes 1 to 5 will be marked on the basis of the assessment done under SMILE programme.
Jaipur:

Amid concerns over the rising number of coronavirus infections, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced that the students of primary classes will be promoted on the basis of the assessment done under its Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) programme.

According to a statement issued by the government, the students of Classes 1 to 5 shall be marked on the basis of their performance in the first and second edition of the SMILE programme and the 'Come Learn At Home' initiative launched by the state's education department to ensure continuity in the learning of students.

Examinations of Classes 6 and 11 will be conducted from April 15 to 22 at the school level, of Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted from April 6 to 22 at the district level and of Class 8 on the pattern of the board examinations, said the statement.

It further added that the results of Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 will be announced on April 30 and admission in the upcoming classes will start from May 1.

