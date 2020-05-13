COVID-19: Punjab Engineering College to pass or fail UG final-semester students without exam

Image credit: By Ashish Vashisht आशीष वशिष्ठ - Own work Punjab Engineering College to pass or fail UG students without exam

Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, has announced that it will grade final-year undergraduate (UG) students without examinations.

UG students of semester eight will be declared pass or fail based on their performance till mid-March, according to an official statement.

The decision has been taken due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the academic activities in the country.

“We at PEC Chandigarh decided to award pass or fail grades to all final year UG students in semester 8 based on their performance in continuous evaluation till mid-March. Top (majority) students pass,” a PEC Chandigarh’s director, Dheeraj Sanghi, said on social media.

Prof. Sanghi has also informed that some students of the institute “asked to complete an online course and then pass.”

The university will conduct another test, for the candidates who fail in the result, when the college reopens.

“Those who would be failing based on performance till March will be given another test when college opens. Hope that more than 90 percent of students can graduate in mid-June without any compromise on academic principles,” Prof. Sanghi added.

Previously, the University Grants Commission, or UGC, had allowed the universities and colleges to pass their intermediate students on the basis of their internal assessment and previous semester marks, in the new academic calendar and guidelines.

The All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE, had also prescribed an alternative academic calendar and guidelines for the technical education institutes.