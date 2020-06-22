Image credit: Shutterstock COVID-19: Online Classes Not Compulsory, Says Goa Chief Minister

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said online education is not compulsory as different areas of the state do not have internet connectivity, nor do all children have smartphones. 11,000 teachers, however, had been trained for online classes. The announcement has been made after a meeting between the Chief Minister and stakeholders, where “various options for school to conduct classes, including airing content on Doordarshan or private channels,” according to a report by the Press Trust of India, or PTI.

"There is no circular mentioning that online education is compulsory. All schools will have teach the entire syllabus without insisting on online education. We will take a decision on reopening schools after July 15 depending on the COVID-19 situation," Mr. Sawant Told PTI.

"Teachers will have to attend school from Wednesday onwards and start preparations so that time is not lost," Mr. Sawant added.

Previously, Karnataka government had decided to stop online classes for children from Kindergarten (KG) to class 5.

"Two decisions have been taken-online classes for LKG, UKG, and primary classes should be stopped immediately. Also, collecting fees in the name of online classes should be stopped immediately," according to Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.