  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Online Classes Not Compulsory, Says Goa Chief Minister

COVID-19: Online Classes Not Compulsory, Says Goa Chief Minister

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said online education is not compulsory as different parts of the state have connectivity issues and many students lack tools, including smartphones.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 8:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

#NoExamsInCovid: Students Want NEET, JEE Main Postponed, Cancellation Of Varsity Exams
Remaining Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET In July? 10 Points
India’s Permanent Status On Washington Accord Extended; Engineering Graduates To Benefit
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank To Launch New Programme For Innovators On June 23
Tripura Government To Start Learning Initiative For Students On Mobile Phones
COVID-19 Duty: Haryana Deploys Final-Year MBBS Students Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases
COVID-19: Online Classes Not Compulsory, Says Goa Chief Minister
COVID-19: Online Classes Not Compulsory, Says Goa Chief Minister
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said online education is not compulsory as different areas of the state do not have internet connectivity, nor do all children have smartphones. 11,000 teachers, however, had been trained for online classes. The announcement has been made after a meeting between the Chief Minister and stakeholders, where “various options for school to conduct classes, including airing content on Doordarshan or private channels,” according to a report by the Press Trust of India, or PTI.

"There is no circular mentioning that online education is compulsory. All schools will have teach the entire syllabus without insisting on online education. We will take a decision on reopening schools after July 15 depending on the COVID-19 situation," Mr. Sawant Told PTI.

"Teachers will have to attend school from Wednesday onwards and start preparations so that time is not lost," Mr. Sawant added.

Previously, Karnataka government had decided to stop online classes for children from Kindergarten (KG) to class 5.

"Two decisions have been taken-online classes for LKG, UKG, and primary classes should be stopped immediately. Also, collecting fees in the name of online classes should be stopped immediately," according to Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Click here for more Education News

With input from PTI

COVID-19 Goa schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS SSC Result Released By BSE Telangana @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Live Updates
TS SSC Result Released By BSE Telangana @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Live Updates
#NoExamsInCovid: Students Want NEET, JEE Main Postponed, Cancellation Of Varsity Exams
#NoExamsInCovid: Students Want NEET, JEE Main Postponed, Cancellation Of Varsity Exams
Remaining Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET In July? 10 Points
Remaining Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET In July? 10 Points
India’s Permanent Status On Washington Accord Extended; Engineering Graduates To Benefit
India’s Permanent Status On Washington Accord Extended; Engineering Graduates To Benefit
PGIMER Result 2020 Declared: Check Details Here
PGIMER Result 2020 Declared: Check Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................