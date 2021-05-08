  • Home
  • Education
  • DD Bihar To Broadcast Classes For 9 To 12 Students From May 10

DD Bihar To Broadcast Classes For 9 To 12 Students From May 10

Bihar government has announced to commence classes for students of Class 9 to 12 on the television channel--DD Bihar. These classes will be broadcasted from May 10 onwards every day between 10 to 12 am.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 8, 2021 12:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Admission Process For Its Schools Begins
Karnataka Announces Summer Vacation For All Schools Till June 14: Report
"Will Discuss And Decide": UP Board Official On Holding Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Assam Suspends Physical Classes In All Educational Institutions
KV Schools Begin Early Summer Vacation Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases
High Court Quashes Odisha Government Order On Closure, Merger Of Schools
DD Bihar To Broadcast Classes For 9 To 12 Students From May 10
DD Bihar will broadcast classes for 9 to 12 students from May 10
New Delhi:

To overcome the challenges posed by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bihar government has announced to commence classes for students of Class 9 to 12 on the television channel--DD Bihar. These classes will be broadcasted from May 10 onwards every day between 10 to 12 am.

The classes for students of Classes 9 and 10 takes place from 10 am to 11 am, and between 11 and 12 am, the students of Classes 11 and 12 will be able to take learning lessons. Classes for different subjects will be scheduled in this hour and the time period of each subject will be 16 to 17 minutes.

India’s public broadcaster, Doordarshan (DD), Bihar, in collaboration with Bihar Education Project (BEP) has decided to broadcast virtual classes for students owing to the closure of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This initiative Bihar government aims to benefit over 36 lakh students of studying in close to 8,000 high schools across the state. The digital syllabus has been designed with the technical support of UNICEF.

(With inputs from Manish Kumar)

Click here for more Education News
Bihar government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CA November Exam: ICAI To Hold Live Coaching Classes For Final, Inter Courses
CA November Exam: ICAI To Hold Live Coaching Classes For Final, Inter Courses
Odisha Class 10 Assessment Criteria Released; 5 Points
Odisha Class 10 Assessment Criteria Released; 5 Points
Higher Educational Institutions In Uttarakhand Begin Early Summer Vacation
Higher Educational Institutions In Uttarakhand Begin Early Summer Vacation
BSE Odisha Fixes Modalities For Awarding Marks To Class 10 Students
BSE Odisha Fixes Modalities For Awarding Marks To Class 10 Students
COVID-19: FTII Students Want Suspension Of Online Classes For 2020 Batch
COVID-19: FTII Students Want Suspension Of Online Classes For 2020 Batch
.......................... Advertisement ..........................