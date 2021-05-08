DD Bihar will broadcast classes for 9 to 12 students from May 10

To overcome the challenges posed by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bihar government has announced to commence classes for students of Class 9 to 12 on the television channel--DD Bihar. These classes will be broadcasted from May 10 onwards every day between 10 to 12 am.

The classes for students of Classes 9 and 10 takes place from 10 am to 11 am, and between 11 and 12 am, the students of Classes 11 and 12 will be able to take learning lessons. Classes for different subjects will be scheduled in this hour and the time period of each subject will be 16 to 17 minutes.

India’s public broadcaster, Doordarshan (DD), Bihar, in collaboration with Bihar Education Project (BEP) has decided to broadcast virtual classes for students owing to the closure of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This initiative Bihar government aims to benefit over 36 lakh students of studying in close to 8,000 high schools across the state. The digital syllabus has been designed with the technical support of UNICEF.

(With inputs from Manish Kumar)