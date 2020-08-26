Odisha Reduces Syllabus By 30% For Classes 1 To 12

  • Home
COVID-19: Odisha To Reduce Syllabus By 30% For Classes 1 To 12

Odisha Syllabus: The syllabus has been reduced taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic and lighten the load of the students.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 3:53 pm IST

New Delhi:

The School and Mass Education Department, Odisha, has reduced the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 for the 2020-21 session by 30 per cent. As per reports, the decision to reduce the syllabus has been made with the approval of three committees set up for the purpose. The state specific important chapters, including those required to succeed in national-level tests, however, have not been omitted from the syllabus.

The School and Mass Education Department, Odisha, took to Twitter to announce the development. It said: “Syllabus reduced to 30% from the academic calendar of Odisha as informed by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon'ble Minister, School and Mass Education, Odisha.”

The new Odisha syllabus will be made available at the respective websites of Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE), Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) and Directorate of Teacher Education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Block Education Officers and District Education Officers will inform the schools about the government's decision, Mr Samir Ranjan Dash said. On reopening of schools, the education minister said that the matter will be considered once the centre issues a direction in this regard, reported PTI.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier in July had revised the syllabus for the Classes 9 to 12 for the academic session 2020-21 in the wake of the ongoing situation created by COVID-19.

After CBSE, state education boards of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, and Goa had also decided to reduce school syllabi.

With Inputs From PTI

