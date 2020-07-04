COVID-19: No Written Exam For Final Year Semester In Visva Bharati University

he Visva Bharati university has decided to do away with written exams for final year semester.

The Visva Bharati university has decided to do away with written exams for final year semester and will instead award 60 per cent marks as the average of two best semester scores and the rest 40 per cent under two other heads in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The Executive Council of the Central university in a meeting on Friday also decided that for the remaining papers of school certificate examinations, there will be 80 per cent internal assessment and 20 per cent viva by affiliated schools, they said.

For terminal semester exams of undergraduate and post-graduate courses, the EC resolved while no written on practical tests will be held, there will be an internal assessment of 20 per cent of the full marks of each programme.

For 60 per cent of the total marks, an average of two best semester scores will be given while rest 20 per cent of the marks will be allotted based on dissertation, project and home assignments which will be sent online by the candidate to the teacher concerned for evaluation, the notice issued by the university authorities said.

For the papers where there is no provision of internal assessment, the evaluation of such papers may be made on the basis of the total marks submitted by the head of the department such as dissertation/project works/home assignments.

The EC is the highest decision making body of the central institution.

Reacting to the notice Students Federation Of India leader of Visva Bharati, Somnath Sau said: "we have been opposing conducting written exams and opting for an alternative way of evaluation."

He expressed satisfaction that finally Visva Bharati authorities has decided to go for alternative ways of evaluation in the present situation.